Monica Prihoda
1959 - 2020
Monica Prihoda

Monica M. Prihoda, 61, Marathon, died Wednesday April 1, 2020 at Cedar Ridge Elder Services, Weston.

She was born January 10, 1959, in Wausau, daughter of the late Sylvester and Rita (Kurtzweil) Prihoda. Monica had been employed at the Northern Valley Workshop.

Survivors include her siblings, Alice Boehm, Marathon, Denise (Jim) Stroyny, Wausau, Donald (Barb) Prihoda, Minnesota, Les (Linda) Prihoda, Marathon, Sara Prihoda, Wausau, Joel (Susan) Prihoda, California; She is further survived by aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Besides her parents, Monica was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Lee Boehm.

Private graveside services were held at St. Mary Cemetery, Marathon. Rev. Msgr. Joseph Diermeier was the officiant. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Monica had many friends who loved her. Thanks to all her caregivers who treated her like family.




Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
