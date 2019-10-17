Services
Swedberg Funeral Homes
518 W FIFTH ST
Shawano, WI 54166
(715) 526-2631
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Swedberg Wendt Funeral Home
251 S Cecil St
Bonduel, WI
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Peace United Church of Christ
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Peace United Church of Christ
Resources
More Obituaries for Monie Blom
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Monie Blom


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Monie Blom Obituary
Monie Blom

Cecil - Monie Kay (Nohr) Blom, age 74, of Cecil, passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Neenah. Monie was born on October 14, 1945, to the late Wesley and Esther (Rosenbaum) Nohr. She grew up in Bonduel and graduated from Bonduel High School in 1963. On May 3, 1969, Monie was united in marriage to Clayton Blom in Bonduel. Monie was a member of Peace United Church of Christ. She was a keypunch operator for many years working at A.C. Nielson and Madison Gas and Electric. Monie retired in 2004 after working for Federal Mogul in Schofield for 23 years. Monie and Clayton enjoyed spending their winters in Sun City, Arizona. She also enjoyed playing bridge and sheepshead, reading, fishing, spending time with her grandkids, and she was an avid Wisconsin sports fan.

Monie is survived by: her husband of 50 years, Clayton; her son, Ryan (Carrie) Blom of Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota; her son-in-law, Scott Goetz of Cadott; five grandchildren, Jade, Jaron, Evan, Ella, and Greta; her siblings, Sherrie (Jim) Cottrell, Glenn (Shirley) Nohr, and Dina (Orie) Schoenfeld; one sister-in-law, Sue Nohr; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by: her daughter, Kimberly Goetz; her parents, Wesley and Esther; and her siblings, Larry Nohr and SueAnn Nohr.

Monie was one of the most loving and giving people you would ever meet, even until the end when she gave the gift of life as an organ donor.

A funeral service will be held for Monie at 11:00 am, on Monday, October 21, 2019, at Peace United Church of Christ with Pastor Gail Irwin officiating. Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 20, 2019, from 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm at Swedberg Wendt Funeral Home in Bonduel and again on Monday at the church from 10:00 am until the time of service. In lieu of flowers memorials can be given to Peace United Church of Christ or Shawano Area Matthew 25 Homeless Shelter.

www.swedbergfuneralhome.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Monie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now