Monie Blom
Cecil - Monie Kay (Nohr) Blom, age 74, of Cecil, passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Neenah. Monie was born on October 14, 1945, to the late Wesley and Esther (Rosenbaum) Nohr. She grew up in Bonduel and graduated from Bonduel High School in 1963. On May 3, 1969, Monie was united in marriage to Clayton Blom in Bonduel. Monie was a member of Peace United Church of Christ. She was a keypunch operator for many years working at A.C. Nielson and Madison Gas and Electric. Monie retired in 2004 after working for Federal Mogul in Schofield for 23 years. Monie and Clayton enjoyed spending their winters in Sun City, Arizona. She also enjoyed playing bridge and sheepshead, reading, fishing, spending time with her grandkids, and she was an avid Wisconsin sports fan.
Monie is survived by: her husband of 50 years, Clayton; her son, Ryan (Carrie) Blom of Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota; her son-in-law, Scott Goetz of Cadott; five grandchildren, Jade, Jaron, Evan, Ella, and Greta; her siblings, Sherrie (Jim) Cottrell, Glenn (Shirley) Nohr, and Dina (Orie) Schoenfeld; one sister-in-law, Sue Nohr; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by: her daughter, Kimberly Goetz; her parents, Wesley and Esther; and her siblings, Larry Nohr and SueAnn Nohr.
Monie was one of the most loving and giving people you would ever meet, even until the end when she gave the gift of life as an organ donor.
A funeral service will be held for Monie at 11:00 am, on Monday, October 21, 2019, at Peace United Church of Christ with Pastor Gail Irwin officiating. Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 20, 2019, from 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm at Swedberg Wendt Funeral Home in Bonduel and again on Monday at the church from 10:00 am until the time of service. In lieu of flowers memorials can be given to Peace United Church of Christ or Shawano Area Matthew 25 Homeless Shelter.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2019