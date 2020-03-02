|
Moses E. Sparks
Weston - Moses Ezekiel Sparks, 85, died Thursday February 27, 2020 at Care Partners, Weston, under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.
He was born June 9, 1934, in Alabama, son of the late Moses and Alva (Alexander) Sparks. On January 11, 1955, he married Martha Nash. She survives.
Moses proudly served his country and was a Veteran of the US Air Force. For almost 40 years he had been employed with the Holiday Inn where he began as a desk clerk and worked his way up the ranks, retiring as a Regional Manager. He served as past President of the Wisconsin Innkeepers Association and was actively involved in the Wausau Area Chamber of Commerce.
Known for his great story telling abilities, Moses was considered quite an attraction in this area with his strong Southern accent and practical joking. He was an avid golfer through the years, having eight holes-in-one to his credit.
Survivors include his wife, Martha Sparks; six children, Moses (Tammy) Sparks, Burbank, CA, Sharon (Daniel) Storts, Hermitage, TN, Susan (Michael) Breese, Wausau, WI Ernie (Klaya Reinke) Sparks, Motley, MN, Nancy (Russ Roper) Sparks, Appleton, WI, Tony Sparks, Wisconsin Rapids, WI; eleven grandchildren, Jennifer Joannon, Wausau, WI and her children Jacob, Jared, Joshua and Jaden Joannon and Carly Barthels, Sarah (Mark) Schroeder, Edgar, WI and their children Lily, Norah and Emmett, Benjamin Breese (Amalia Becker) Madison, WI, Samuel Breese (Alyse Weber) Madison, WI, Rhiannon Rolson, Spring Hill, TN and her children Addie Pennington and Skylar and Max Kyle, Zachary Besaw (Jenn Swartwout) Mountlake Terrace, WA, Jessica (Benjamin) Sorenson, Maple Grove, MN and their children Oliver and Elliott, Kevin Sparks, Richfield, MN, Ken Sparks, Minneapolis, MN, Zoe Sparks, Burbank, CA and Duncan Sparks, Burbank, CA.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers and one sister.
Visitation will be on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau with services beginning at Noon on Saturday. Following services, full Military Honors will be conducted by members of the American Legion Montgomery-Plant-Dudley Post No. 10, Wausau.
The family would like to express their gratitude and thanks to the staff at Care Partners of Weston and Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services for the care and support provided to Moses and the family.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020