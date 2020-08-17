1/
Muriel Petri
Wausau - Muriel Ione Petri, 92, of Wausau, passed away on August 16, 2020, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.

She married Louis E. Petri on August 5, 1948 in Wausau. She graduated from UW-Stevens Point with a Bachelor's degree in education and was employed as a teacher in the Wausau area.

She is survived by her children, Jon (Joyce) Petri, and CeCile (Conrad) Sanborn; 12 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren, and five great-great grandchildren; and sister, Wanda Gene Thompson.

Private services are being held by the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to The Petri Family, c/o Brainard Funeral Home, 522 Adams Street, Wausau, WI 54403. Online condolences may be shared at www.brainardfuneral.com.




Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Aug. 17 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brainard Funeral Home and Cremation Center - Wausau Chapel
522 Adams St
Wausau, WI 54403
715-845-5525
