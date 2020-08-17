Muriel Petri
Wausau - Muriel Ione Petri, 92, of Wausau, passed away on August 16, 2020, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.
She married Louis E. Petri on August 5, 1948 in Wausau. She graduated from UW-Stevens Point with a Bachelor's degree in education and was employed as a teacher in the Wausau area.
She is survived by her children, Jon (Joyce) Petri, and CeCile (Conrad) Sanborn; 12 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren, and five great-great grandchildren; and sister, Wanda Gene Thompson.
Private services are being held by the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to The Petri Family, c/o Brainard Funeral Home, 522 Adams Street, Wausau, WI 54403. Online condolences may be shared at www.brainardfuneral.com
.