Murill E. Dahm
Wausau - Murill "Jake" Edward Dahm, 94, Wausau, died Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Applegate Terrace, Wausau, under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.
He was born January 29, 1925 in Wausau, son of the late Walter and Lydia (Volkman) Dahm. On May 10, 1947, he married Eleanor Wesolowski at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Cassel. This year, they celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary.
Jake was a veteran of the United States Marines and served in the Pacific. He was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 388, Wausau and the American Legion Post No. 89, Minocqua. Jake was also a member of the Knights of Columbus Council No. 1069, Wausau and a charter member of the Church of St. Anne, Wausau.
For 37 years, Jake worked as a lineman for Wisconsin Public Service. He first began his career in Wausau, then moved to Minocqua, retiring in 1987. Jake and Eleanor then moved back to Wausau in 1999. Among his favorite pastimes, he enjoyed golfing, traveling, bowling, reading, watching war and western movies and was an avid Packer fan and Brewer fan. Jake loved woodworking and either built or remodeled five different homes.
Survivors include his loving wife, Eleanor "Ellie"; children, Susan (Lawrence) Kutschenreuter, Minocqua and James (Catherine) Dahm, Wausau; son-in-law, LeRoy Plourd, Arbor Vitae; grandchildren, Jacob (Jennifer Kormanik) Kutschenreuter, Joseph (Danielle) Kutschenreuter, Michael Dahm, Brittany (Michael) Curtis and Bradley (Melissa Schroeder) Dahm; great-grandchildren, Jase and Tanner Kutschenreuter, Preston, Landon and Owen Curtis; sister-in-law, Betty Albert; special cousin, Warren Eschenback and family; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his step-father, Arthur Pieper; two daughters, Patti Dahm and Carol Plourd; and one brother, Russell Dahm.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, September 20, 2019 at the Church of St. Anne, Wausau. Rev. Tom Lindner will preside. Visitation will be on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until time of services at the church. Burial will be at Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau, with full military honors conducted by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Burns Post No. 388, Wausau.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Church of St. Anne, Wausau or the Honor Flight.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Applegate Terrace, Wausau Manor Nursing Home and Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services for the wonderful care and support given to Jake and his family.
Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Sept. 17, 2019