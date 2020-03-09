|
Myron Albrent
Hatley - Myron J. Albrent, 85 of Hatley, died on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Mountview Care Center, Wausau, under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care & Hospice Services, Wausau.
Myron was born on June 11, 1934 in Hatley, the son of Edward and Jeanette (Czech) Albrent. Myron honorably served in the US Army from 1953-1957. On June 8, 1957, he was united in marriage to Shirley Christiansen in Rothschild. The couple owned and operated the Hatley Hotel from 1983-1988.
Myron worked at the former American Can and later Weyerhaeuser for twenty years. He then was employed by the D.C. Everest School District as a custodian, retiring in 2004.
Myron enjoyed working on lawnmowers and fixing things. He was a member of St. Florian's Catholic Parish, Hatley.
Myron is survived by his daughter, Shirlyn 'Toots' (Chris) Krull of Birnamwood; three grandsons, Corey (Heather) Krull, Tyler (Kelly) Krull and Matthew (Robyn) Krull; eight great-grandchildren, Chase, Harper, Levi, Carter, Everett, Colt, Camden and a new grandson soon. He is also survived by his sister, Irene Tiegs of Grafton; special friend Helen Eron and sisters-in-law, Lila Albrent, Christie Moratti, Judy (Elvern) Schickert, Joanie (Ronald) Dombrowski, Faye (George) Mosher, Betty Christiansen and Ann Christiansen; brother-in-law David (Bonnie) Christiansen, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Myron was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; his brother Eugene Albrent; sisters-in-law Ruth and Bernadine and brothers-in-law, Gordon, Ronald and Reuben.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00am, on Monday, March 16, 2020 at St. Florian's Catholic Parish, Hatley. Fr. Gregory Bohren will preside.
Burial will be in the parish cemetery with military rites conducted by the Elderon Memorial Post #8068 VFW.
Visitation will be on Sunday from 3:00pm until 6:00pm at the church and again on Monday, from 10:00am until the time of mass.
Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.
Myron's family would like to thank the staff at Mountview Care Center along with the staff of Aspirus Comfort Care & Hospice Services for the wonderful care provided to Myron and his family.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020