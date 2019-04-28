Services
Kronenwetter - Myron C. Golembiewski, 81, passed away April 22, 2019 at Tender Reflections while under the care of Interim Hospice.

Myron was born November 14, 1937, son of the late Joseph and Theresa Golembiewski in Stevens Point. He married Patricia Zyduck on September 27, 1958. She survives.

Myron served his community on both Marathon County Board and as a Kronenwetter supervisor. He was town chairman of Kronenwetter for 18 years. Myron was also a partner of Golembiewski Trucking and Bulldozing.

Some of his favorite hobbies included hunting, fishing and gardening. He loved being outdoors. He will be missed dearly by his family and friends. Survivors in addition to his wife are son Michael (Denise) Golembiewski and daughter Peggy Golembiewski, all of Kronenwetter, four grandchildren, Rachel (Adam Danielski) Golembiewski, Jacob Golembiewski, Jonathan Golembiewski and Jenna (Owen) Jones, two great grandchildren, Mikaela and Louella, his siblings, Delores Spatz, Kronenwetter and Donald (Bernadette) Golembiewski, Rosholt.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by a sister, Lorraine Spatz.

The family would like to give a special thank you to Jillian and the entire Interim Hospice team for their care of Myron.

At Myron's request private family services were held.Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau assisted the family with arrangements.Online condolences may be expressed at petersonkraemer.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Apr. 28, 2019
