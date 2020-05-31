Myron Duginski
Weston - Myron Paul Duginski died peacefully in Aspirus Hospital in Wausau Wisconsin at the age of 87.
Myron is survived by daughters Cynthia Ezdon (Michael), of Doylestown, Pennsylvania, Pauline Jandrin (Paul) of Winneconne, Wisconsin and Suzanne Duginski-Hartjes (Leigh) of Verona, Wisconsin; Nine grandchildren and four great grandchildren; his brother Lawrence Duginski and sister Helen Kolka. He is preceded in death by his wife Carole Duginski; sisters Dorothy Nettekoven and Valrene Behrens, brothers Paul Duginski, Jr., Ralph Duginski and his parents Paul and Constance Duginski.
A funeral mass is scheduled only for immediate family due to COVID 19 on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at 11:00 am at St. Agnes Catholic Church. Family and friends can view a live stream of the mass at www.brainardfuneral.com. A celebration of his life will be scheduled for family and friends at a later date. Brainard Funeral Home - Everest Chapel is assisting the family, online condolences can be directed to the family at www.brainardfuneral.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations on behalf to the American Heart Association or St. Joseph Indian School. The family would also like to thank Shirley Hack for her devoted care and friendship she gave Dad for several years. She was his daughter's eyes and ears in making sure he was safe.
Published in Wausau Daily Herald from May 31 to Jun. 2, 2020.