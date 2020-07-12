Nancy Ganser
Pelican Lake - Nancy P. Ganser, 75, Pelican Lake, formerly of Mosinee, died Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born Feb. 11, 1945, in Mosinee, the daughter of the late Robert and Mabel (Johnson) Krzmarcik. She married Chester "Chet" Augustiniak on June 12, 1965, at St. Paul Catholic Church, Mosinee. He died Nov. 14, 1999. She then married Richard Ganser on June 30, 2018, at St. John Catholic Church, Pelican Lake. He survives.
Nancy spent many years working at Marathon Electric, where she met many of her friends. After retirement she enjoyed time with her family and loved to travel with her husband, Richard. She spent a lot of time with her beloved sister, Kay, they had a special bond. Nancy always was ready to hug anyone, she was never without a huge smile on her face. She cherished every moment she spent with her grandkids and was proudly awaiting the arrival of her first great-grandson.
Survivors, besides her husband Richard, include three children, Brian (Linda) Augustiniak, Mosinee, Jill (John) Penrose, Weston, and Brad (Jenny) Augustiniak, Mercer; two stepchildren, Phil (Jennifer) Ganser, Rosendale, and Jennifer (Sean Durand) Rauch, Jackson; six grandchildren, Michael (Mackenzie Osness) Augustiniak, Rebecca (Dylan Grimsrud) Augustiniak, Kyle and Kelsey Drysdale, and Cody and Sadie Augustiniak; six step-grandchildren, Dylan and Ryan Penrose, Logan and Olivia Rauch, and Hannah and Hailey Ganser; five brothers and sisters, Robert (Judy) Krzmarcik, Mosinee, Kathleen (Mic) Roberts, Florida, twin brother Lance (Debby) Krzmarcik, Minnesota, and George (Corrine) Krzmarcik and Jim (Kathy) Krzmarcik, both of Mosinee; and many nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Services will be at 11 a.m., Friday, July 17, 2020, at St. Paul Catholic Church, Mosinee. The Rev. Donald Meuret will officiate. Burial will be in St. Agnes Cemetery, Weston. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Friday until time of services at the church. Beste Funeral Home, Mosinee, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.bestefh.com