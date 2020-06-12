Nancy Kay YoungLake Tomahawk - Nancy Kay Young, 71, of Lake Tomahawk, WI passed away in the arms of her loving husband, Jim, on June 9th, 2020 at the Aspirus Wausau Hospital.Nancy was born to Gillman and Leone (Scheelk) Treu at St. Mary's Hospital in Wausau on April 15, 1949. She grew up in Rib Mountain and was in the first kindergarten class at Rib Mountain grade school. She graduated from Wausau Senior High school in 1967. During her time at Wausau Senior High, she met the love of her life, Jim Young. They were married November 9, 1968. They celebrated their 50th anniversary with family and friends in 2018.Nancy worked in the offices of Paul Shore, Szmanda Dental, Family Health Specialist and in several roles in the Wausau School District. She was also the owner and artistic director of Blackberry Creek Soaps. She was known as Nana to a plethora of John Marshall neighborhood children, especially the friends of her grandchildren.Nancy loved gardening and cooking. She loved making treats for family and friends. Taking care of people made her happy. She loved spending time on the lake, fishing or even reading a book. Nancy spent her days in the past few years crocheting afghans for her grandchildren. Everywhere she went, she brought her bag of stitching and kept creating new projects.Nancy is survived by her children: Heather (Kent) Busig, Matt (Kristen) Young, Cassie (Justin) Deno Young, Bee and Missy Young, grandchildren Emma, Madeleine and Jonathon Busig and Kate and Megan Young, brothers Jon and Robert Treu, and many nieces and nephews.Nancy was preceded in death by her parents Gillman and Leone (Scheelk) Treu, sister Catherine Treu.In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to The Women's Community, Inc. of Wausau, as Nancy felt passionately about helping decrease domestic violence, especially wanting to help women and children in need.A very small family service will be held at First UU Church of Wausau with a celebration of life as yet to be scheduled in the summer of 2021.