Services
Helke Funeral Home and Cremation Service
302 Spruce St
Wausau, WI 54401
(715) 842-3993
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Kratz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Kratz


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy Kratz Obituary
Nancy Kratz

Wausau - On Saturday, November 16th, 2019, Nancy Kratz passed away at the age of 65.

Nancy was born June 12, 1954 in Belvidere, IL to Donald and Jean (Tarman) Trimble. She studied business at the University of Wisconsin Stevens Point. She raised 3 children: Brandon, Megan and Kristen.

Nancy loved to spend time with family in northern Wisconsin water skiing, boating and relaxing. She loved Jon Bon Jovi (he was her Hunka Hunka) concerts and music. She had an extensive Snoopy collection and decorated for every holiday.

Nancy is survived by her parents, Donald and Jean (Tarman) Trimble; her brother, Bruce and wife, Nancy; her K9 brother, Putter; her son, Brandon and wife, Robin, and their sons, Jeremy, Caleb and Cameron; her daughter, Megan and husband, Ian and one bun in the oven; her daughter, Kristen; her niece, Melissa; and grandnephew, Rigas.

Helke Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements; you may sign our family guestbook at helke.com.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Nov. 21 to Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -