Nancy Kratz
Wausau - On Saturday, November 16th, 2019, Nancy Kratz passed away at the age of 65.
Nancy was born June 12, 1954 in Belvidere, IL to Donald and Jean (Tarman) Trimble. She studied business at the University of Wisconsin Stevens Point. She raised 3 children: Brandon, Megan and Kristen.
Nancy loved to spend time with family in northern Wisconsin water skiing, boating and relaxing. She loved Jon Bon Jovi (he was her Hunka Hunka) concerts and music. She had an extensive Snoopy collection and decorated for every holiday.
Nancy is survived by her parents, Donald and Jean (Tarman) Trimble; her brother, Bruce and wife, Nancy; her K9 brother, Putter; her son, Brandon and wife, Robin, and their sons, Jeremy, Caleb and Cameron; her daughter, Megan and husband, Ian and one bun in the oven; her daughter, Kristen; her niece, Melissa; and grandnephew, Rigas.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Nov. 21 to Nov. 24, 2019