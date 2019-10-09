|
Nancy Melang
Wausau - Nancy L. Melang, 86, of Wausau, WI, passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019, at Mount View Care Center in Wausau, WI.
She was born on December 19, 1932 in Minocqua, WI, the daughter of the late William and Wave (Allen) Melang. Nancy retired from Wausau Insurance.
Nancy lived a full and joyful life, always busy with traveling to Minocqua/Woodruff, where she grew up. She continued to hike, bike and take her canoe out on "Squirrel Lake," at her family's lake home; as well as skiing on Rib Mountain. Nancy enjoyed her church communities, researching her family tree and creating binders for her family to have for future generations, and working as a docent for the Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum. She was a loving sister and aunt who will be missed by her family and friends.
Nancy is survived by her sister, Carol (Melang) Semple of Elk Grove Village, IL; as well as one niece; three nephews; one great-niece; two great nephews; one great-great nephew; and one great-great niece.
Private family services will be held.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019