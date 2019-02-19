|
Nancy Sekorski
Wausau - Nancy Sekorski, died Saturday, February 16, 2019, at home in Wausau, WI. She was 63 years old. She was born on August 14, 1955, a daughter of Steve and Evelyn (Bina) Wildman. She married James Sekorski on October 2, 1982, at Rib Mountain Lutheran Church. He survives.
She was a graduate of Wausau West High School with the class of 1973 and went on to attend the University of Wisconsin, Madison and graduated with a bachelors degree 1978.
Nancy was a proud wife, mother and grandmother and raised her family in Wausau.
She was employed by the state of Wisconsin as a dairy plant and farm inspector, the first woman employed in this position, and retired in 2014.
Most important to Nancy was being a wife, mother and grandmother. Nancy and her husband Jim were proud lifelong members at Rib Mountain Lutheran Church. Nancy loved spending time with her family. Her favorite things were taking vacations with her husband, and spending time reading and playing with her granddaughter. Nancy enjoyed working in her flower and vegetable gardens, but she was best known as a wonderful friend. She was always willing to do anything for anybody, always putting others before herself. She also enjoyed playing cards with her best friends every month for the last 37 years.
Survivors including her husband are a daughter, Katie Ekstrom, Wausau; a son, Matthew Sekorski, Wausau; a granddaughter, Addison Ekstrom; two sisters, Constance (Chris) Mullens, North Carolina, Karen (Allen) Spoehr, Ringle; and her mother-in-law, Pearl Sekorski.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her father-in-law, John Sekorski and nephew, Ian Spoehr.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, February 21, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Rib Mountain Lutheran Church with Rev. Timothy Swanson officiating.
Visitation will be Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at the church.
Bradley Funeral Home in Antigo is assisting the family with arrangements.
Online condolences at www.bradleyfh.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Feb. 19, 2019