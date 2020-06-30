Natalie Corso Kannenberg Thompson



Mercer - Natalie Corso Kannenberg Thompson, passed away at age 106 in Columbia, Missouri.



Natalie was born on Christmas Day in 1911. She spent most of her life in Wisconsin. She was born in the Italian Dolomites near the world famous mountain called the Tre Cime di Lavaredo. As a child she witnessed there the famous mountain battle of World War I between Italy and Austria. She was proud of a scar in her left leg from a stray Austrian bullet wound.



She emigrated to the United States with her younger brother Vincent in July of 1925 to meet her mother who had gone before her to Detroit, Michigan. She arrived through Ellis Island and always remembered her excitement at seeing the Statue of Liberty. Her daughter Gloria heard of the memorials there and together with her brother and sister placed a brick in the wall of Ellis Island in her memory. From Detroit, she moved with her family to McNaughton, Wisconsin and later Lake Tomahawk.



Her first marriage was to State Senator Roland Kannenberg in 1931 with whom she had three children; Natalie, Gloria and Philip. She lived in Wausau, Wisconsin from 1931 until 1977. She moved to Mercer, Wisconsin to be with her husband who had been Town Chairman of Mercer for 25 years, and to be remarried to him in the Catholic Church. After he passed away in 1983, she married the widower Gaylord Thompson,the former postmaster of Mercer, Wisconsin. After he died, she lived alone on a Mercer lake until she broke her hip and was taken to Jefferson City, Missouri by her daughter Natalie to be in an assisted living home near her. She died on April 29, 2018 in Columbia, Missouri and is buried in the Mercer Cemetery next to her first husband Roland Kannenberg in Wisconsin. She always said, "The secret to a long life is to eat fresh fruit and vegetables, exercise with physical work while singing, and laugh every day at least once."



She leaves behind three children; Natalie Tackett of Jefferson City, Missouri, Philip and his wife Joyce Kannenberg of Erie, Pennsylvania, and a daughter Gloria Coates of Munich, Germany. She had 7 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren.









