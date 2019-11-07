Services
Brainard Funeral Home and Cremation Center
5712 Memorial Court
Weston, WI 54476
715-845-5525
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Brainard Funeral Home and Cremation Center
5712 Memorial Court
Weston, WI 54476
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
4:00 PM
Brainard Funeral Home and Cremation Center
5712 Memorial Court
Weston, WI 54476
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nathan Strobel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nathan "Nate" Strobel


1980 - 2019
Nathan "Nate" Strobel Obituary
Nathan "Nate" Strobel

Wausau - Nathan "Nate" Thomas Strobel passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

He was born February 19, 1980, son of Tom and Carleen (Wilhelm) Strobel. He was engaged to Samantha Krause.

Nate graduated from Antigo High School in 1998, and the Wausau Technical College drafting program in 2000. His most recent job was at WJ Higgins and Associates. Nate loved hunting, fishing, flower gardening, and his dog Daisy. He was an awesome father, cherished fiancée, and beloved son, brother, grandson, and friend.

Survivors include his parents, Tom and Carleen Strobel of Antigo; fiancée Samantha Krause of Wausau; his children, Sophie, Camden and Arlie Strobel; his sister, Danielle (Tony) Cayemberg of Green Bay; brother, Casey Strobel of Rhinelander; nieces, Adalyn Strobel and God-daughter, Gabrielle Cayemberg; nephews, Aiden Cayemberg, Damon Strobel, and Gibson Cayemberg; his fiancée's parents, Lori and Brian Krause of Wausau and their children, Wendy and Jonah (Jessica) Krause of Wausau; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A funeral service will be held at 4:00 PM on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Brainard Funeral Home - Everest Chapel, 5712 Memorial Court, Weston. Rev. Wes Jedras will officiate. Visitation will be held from 1:00 PM until the time of service on Sunday at the funeral home.

Nate will be sadly missed by all of his loved ones. A special thanks to the Medical ICU at Aspirus Wausau Hospital for the kindness and care they received.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Nov. 7 to Nov. 9, 2019
