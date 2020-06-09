Natila Thao
1998 - 2020
Natila Thao

Wausau - Natila Thao, 22, Wausau passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020 at the Marshfield Clinic, Eau Claire.

She was born February 5, 1998 in Menomonie, daughter of Chong Thao and Yee Lor Thao.

Natila was a senior year full-time student at UW-Eau Claire studying Psychology. She grew up in Wausau and graduated from Wausau East High School.

Survivors include her grandparents, her parents, and three siblings, Ariese Thao (sister), Elkin Thao (brother) and Di Thao (brother). She also left behind many aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends who dearly loved her.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, June 15, 2020 at the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 3400 Stewart Avenue, Wausau. Public visitation will be held on Sunday, June 14, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at the Stewart Avenue funeral home with social distancing guidelines in practice. Burial will be in Pine Grove Cemetery, Wausau. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com




Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
14
Visitation
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home Wausau West
JUN
15
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home Wausau West
Funeral services provided by
Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home Wausau West
3400 Stewart Ave
Wausau, WI 54401
(715) 845-6900
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

