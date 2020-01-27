|
|
Neil A. Masanz
Kronenwetter - Neil A. Masanz, 47, passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020 with his loving family by his side, at Marshfield Medical Center, Marshfield, Wi.
He was born August 16, 1972 in Wausau, son of Allen Masanz and the late Judith (Bergs) Masanz. On October 3, 2009 he married Hollie Watland in Mosinee, Wisconsin. She survives.
For many years Neil was employed at Sentry Insurance in Stevens Point as Senior Business Analyst.
Neil was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed snowmobiling, boating, 4wheeling, walking in the woods, cocktails by the fire and hanging out with family and friends at the family cabins.
In July 2019 Neil & Hollie were blessed with a grandson, Kallen William Bibeau. Neil didn't hide the fact that baby Kallen was his favorite family member.
Survivors include his wife, Hollie Masanz, Kronenwetter: his children, Valarie Bibeau, Kronenwetter and Wyatt (Kassandra Schulz) Pufall, Wausau: his father Allen (Jeanette) Masanz, Milton: brother, Randy Masanz, Marathon: one grandson, Kallen Bibeau: his mother-in-law and father-in-law, William and Connie Watland Ashland: brother-in-law, Shawn Watland, Nephews Tayler, Skyler and Billy Watland: Step brothers Joel, Craig and Robb Knauf and their families along with numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Neil was preceded in death by his mother, Judith Masanz and his Beloved dog Belle.
A Funeral Service will be held at Noon, Saturday, February 1, 2020 at St. Mary Catholic Church, Marathon. The Rev. Msgr. Joseph Diermeier will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services all at the church. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in Neil's name. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Marathon is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020