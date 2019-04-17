Services
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Patrick Catholic Church
Halder, WI
Service
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Patrick Catholic Church,
Halder, WI
Abbotsford - Nicholas P. Cafarella, 85, Abbotsford, entered eternal rest on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Dycora Transitional Health and Living of Abbotsford (formerly Golden Living Center).

He was born Jan. 28, 1934, in Knowlton, the son of the late Frank and Michlina (Martino) Cafarella. Nick graduated from Mosinee High School and his youth and adult years were spent on the family farm. The first family farm was on land that was bought by Central Wisconsin Airport. They then moved to a farm on Fairview Road in Edgar. Nick had numerous friends in Mosinee, Edgar and Marathon.

The last many years Nick has called the Dycora Transitional Health and Living of Abbotsford his home. He came to know many residents and staff at the Center. He loved playing bingo and visiting with others there. He prayed the rosary every day after lunch. Nick was a life-long member of St Patrick Church in Halder.

Survivors include a sister, JuneAnn Cafarella, Wausau; five first cousins and many second cousins. He was preceded in by three brothers, Michael, Daniel and Frank Jr., and two sisters, Theresa and Rosemary.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, April 22, 2019, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Halder. The Rev. Felix Tigoy will officiate. Burial will be in St. Paul Cemetery, Mosinee. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Monday until time of services at the church. Beste Funeral Home, Mosinee, assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.bestefh.com

The family would like to express heartfelt gratitude for the loving, compassionate care given to Nick during his residency at Dycora Transitional Health and Living of Abbotsford.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Apr. 17, 2019
