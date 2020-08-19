Nina E. Green
Wausau - Nina E. Green, 94, Green Bay, formerly of Wausau, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, late Wednesday evening, August 12, 2020. Born August 11, 1926, in New York State, she is the daughter of the late Leopold and Myrtle (Garland) Barth. She married Stennett R. Green on August 16, 1969 in Rodman, NY. They then moved to Wisconsin, where Nina began her 21 year career with General Telephone Company (GTE), retiring in July of 1990. The couple enjoyed their years together traveling and gardening. After Stennett's death on February 23, 1990, Nina found a new interest in painting and writing. Nina's faith and trust in her Savior was very important throughout her life. She was a long-time, active member of Redeemer Ev. Lutheran Church, in Schofield. When her health started to wane, Nina moved to the Green Bay area to be near her daughter and son-in-law. She loved attending church with them at St. Mark Lutheran Church in De Pere. Nina was most proud of her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Nina is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Scarlett and Donnie George, of Green Bay; son and daughter-in-law, William and Paula Stevens, of Florida; grandchildren, Kerri (Scott) Zastrow, Kelly (Eric) Ward, Krista (Andy) Wellens, Tracy (David) Doige, and Michael Stevens; great-grandchildren, Kaden, Delaney, Skyler, Logan, and another to be born soon; step-grandchildren, Lydia and Grace; one sister, Helen Barth; step-children, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Stennett; granddaughter, Kristie; and seven brothers and sisters.
Private family services were held at Malcore (East) Funeral Home with Pastor John Parlow officiating. Burial in Mosinee Cemetery.
Nina's family extends a special thank you to the caring staff of Woodside Lutheran Home, especially her nurse, Tyler; her former care-taker, Sara; her special niece, Fern, and special friend, Shirley, who would always remember her with cards, letters, and visits.
