1/1
Nina E. Green
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nina E. Green

Wausau - Nina E. Green, 94, Green Bay, formerly of Wausau, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, late Wednesday evening, August 12, 2020. Born August 11, 1926, in New York State, she is the daughter of the late Leopold and Myrtle (Garland) Barth. She married Stennett R. Green on August 16, 1969 in Rodman, NY. They then moved to Wisconsin, where Nina began her 21 year career with General Telephone Company (GTE), retiring in July of 1990. The couple enjoyed their years together traveling and gardening. After Stennett's death on February 23, 1990, Nina found a new interest in painting and writing. Nina's faith and trust in her Savior was very important throughout her life. She was a long-time, active member of Redeemer Ev. Lutheran Church, in Schofield. When her health started to wane, Nina moved to the Green Bay area to be near her daughter and son-in-law. She loved attending church with them at St. Mark Lutheran Church in De Pere. Nina was most proud of her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Nina is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Scarlett and Donnie George, of Green Bay; son and daughter-in-law, William and Paula Stevens, of Florida; grandchildren, Kerri (Scott) Zastrow, Kelly (Eric) Ward, Krista (Andy) Wellens, Tracy (David) Doige, and Michael Stevens; great-grandchildren, Kaden, Delaney, Skyler, Logan, and another to be born soon; step-grandchildren, Lydia and Grace; one sister, Helen Barth; step-children, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Stennett; granddaughter, Kristie; and seven brothers and sisters.

Private family services were held at Malcore (East) Funeral Home with Pastor John Parlow officiating. Burial in Mosinee Cemetery.

Nina's family extends a special thank you to the caring staff of Woodside Lutheran Home, especially her nurse, Tyler; her former care-taker, Sara; her special niece, Fern, and special friend, Shirley, who would always remember her with cards, letters, and visits.

Please visit www.malcorefuneralhome.com to share a condolence with the family.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Aug. 19 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Malcore Funeral Home
701 N Baird St
Green Bay, WI 54302
920-432-5579
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Malcore Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved