Nina M. Buckman
Weston - Nina M. Buckman, 94 of Weston formerly of Ringle passed away on July 16, 2019. Services for Nina will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church at 169950 Chapel St., Ringle, with Pastor Glenn Seefeldt officiating. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of Service at 10 a.m. with burial to follow.
John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. On line condolences may be expressed at www.HonorOne.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from July 17 to July 19, 2019