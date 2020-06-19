Noah Michael Freitag
Weston - The Lord's precious child, Noah Michael, was called to his heavenly home on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, as he was wrapped lovingly in his mother's arms at the age of 7 years old.
Noah was born on March 4, 2013, in Weston, WI to Tiffany Freitag. His family; Tiffany, Matt, Logan, Hayli, Conner, and Lexi will continue to use their lives to make a difference in the lives of others just as Noah did while he was on this earth. He is now reunited with his grandmother, Ruby Rosaline Freitag.
While it's hard to find words to express the joy and meaningful impact Noah had on family, friends, and strangers, one thing is for certain. Tiffany worked as the hands of God to take extraordinary care of His special gift. Noah had the ability to light up the entire room, no matter what he was going through. He loved watching movies and TV shows, but not as much as he loved hearing his mom sing to him. He also adored his brother and especially enjoyed observing his temper tantrums.
His legacy lives on like a handprint on the heart of all the lives he touched.
A Celebration of Noah's life will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Mount Olive Lutheran Church, 6205 Alderson Street, Weston, WI 54476. Rev. Lance Hoelscher will officiate. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. A special balloon release in Noah's honor and memory will conclude the service.
Brainard Funeral Home - Everest Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.brainardfuneral.com.
The family invites you to remember Noah's life by visiting the page "Through Noah's Eyes" on Facebook.
Weston - The Lord's precious child, Noah Michael, was called to his heavenly home on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, as he was wrapped lovingly in his mother's arms at the age of 7 years old.
Noah was born on March 4, 2013, in Weston, WI to Tiffany Freitag. His family; Tiffany, Matt, Logan, Hayli, Conner, and Lexi will continue to use their lives to make a difference in the lives of others just as Noah did while he was on this earth. He is now reunited with his grandmother, Ruby Rosaline Freitag.
While it's hard to find words to express the joy and meaningful impact Noah had on family, friends, and strangers, one thing is for certain. Tiffany worked as the hands of God to take extraordinary care of His special gift. Noah had the ability to light up the entire room, no matter what he was going through. He loved watching movies and TV shows, but not as much as he loved hearing his mom sing to him. He also adored his brother and especially enjoyed observing his temper tantrums.
His legacy lives on like a handprint on the heart of all the lives he touched.
A Celebration of Noah's life will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Mount Olive Lutheran Church, 6205 Alderson Street, Weston, WI 54476. Rev. Lance Hoelscher will officiate. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. A special balloon release in Noah's honor and memory will conclude the service.
Brainard Funeral Home - Everest Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.brainardfuneral.com.
The family invites you to remember Noah's life by visiting the page "Through Noah's Eyes" on Facebook.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.