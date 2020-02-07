|
|
Norbert Dupuis
Mosinee - Norbert Dupuis, 85, Mosinee, died in the early hours of Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at his home.
Norbert was born June 15, 1934, the son of the late Marvin and Grace (Doyle) Dupuis. He attended St. Paul Grade School and graduated from Mosinee High School. Norb worked at Mosinee Paper Mill for 40 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, making firewood and playing with his bulldozer and tractor.
He married Marian McHugh at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Halder on May 30, 1955. Marian proceeded him in death on March 4, 1995. On June 13, 1997, he married Joan Duxbury at St. Paul Catholic Church in Mosinee. Joan was a wonderful caregiver and loving wife. She survives.
Norbert served on the Mosinee City Council, the Assessor for the City of Mosinee. He was on the St. Paul Church council and worked on the fund raiser for the new church and served on the St. Paul Cemetery Board.
Survivors, besides his wife, Joan, include his daughters, Diane (Jeff) Feyen, Evansville, Ind., and Susan Nolen, Minneapolis, Minn.; his sons, Dan (Barb) Dupuis, Mosinee, and Timm (Lisa) Dupuis, Menomonie; a stepdaughter, Nancy (Mike) Reard, Fergus Falls, Minn.; stepsons, Doug Duxbury, Weyauwega, and Kurt (Anna) Duxbury, Weyauwega; grandchildren, Andy (Michaela) Feyen, Minneapolis, Scott (Amanda) Feyen, Naperville, Nicolle Nolen, Minneapolis, Rebecca (Jeremy) Waganbach, Minneapolis, David Dupuis, Lawrence, Kansas, and Kim Dupuis (Harrison George), Minneapolis; step grandchildren, Emilie and Anna Reard, Minneapolis, and Luke, Noah and Kate Duxbury, Weyauwega; great-grandchildren, Allison and Alexander Feyen, and Logan and Colin Wagenbach; and a brother, Jerome (Marlene) Dupuis, Mosinee. Norb was proceeded in death by two sisters, Charmaine Jenks, and Joan Marguard.
Services will be at 11 a.m., Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at St. Paul Catholic Church, Mosinee. The Rev. Donald Meuret will officiate. Burial will be in St. Paul Cemetery, Mosinee. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday at Beste Funeral Home, Mosinee. Visitation will be again from 9:30 a.m. Monday until time of services at the church. Beste Funeral Home, Mosinee, assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.bestefh.com
In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to St. Paul's Catholic Church in Mosinee.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020