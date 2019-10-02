|
|
Norbert J. Grabko, 83 of Pike Lake, died on Monday, September 30, 2019 at his home under the care of his family and Aspirus Comfort Care & Hospice Services.
Norbert was born on March 1, 1936 in Hatley, the son of the late Carl & Mattie (Kuklinski) Grabko. On August 16, 1958, Norbert was united in marriage to Dolores Wiza at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Polonia. She survives.
Norbert had worked at Hatley Veneer Mill as a lathe operator and later retired from JI Case of Schofield as an assembler. He loved to play sheepshead cards and to fish and hunt. He was an expert joke teller. You could always catch him listening to polkas or watching the Green Bay Packers or Milwaukee Brewers. He also loved to mow his lawn…the 'Right' way!! Family was important to him and he always cherished time spent with them.
Norbert is survived by his wife of 61 years, Dolores Grabko; children, Jerome (Cindy) Grabko, Rodell (Renee) Grabko, Cheryl (Steve) Frank, Dawn (Tim) Kersten and Wayne Grabko; grandchildren, Jake (Colette) Merrill, Sarah (Brian) Londerville, Melissa (Kenny Meverden) Grabko, Justin (Sarah) Grabko, Julia (Phil) Pawelski, Ashley Frank, Jordan Frank, Kyle (Haley) Kersten, Travis (fiancée Kristina Altmann-Drinka) Kersten, Nick (Stephanie) Grabko and Cassie (Brandon) Smith; great-grandchildren, Sam, Lucy, Isla, Brenna, Brogan, Bentley, McKenna, Jameson, Myles, Blake and Mady; siblings, Lorraine Knudson, Marge (Tom) Langston, Frances Ruesch, Walter (Emma) Grabko and Fred Grabko; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Norbert was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Alex, Peter and Theresa.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00AM on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at St. Florian's Catholic Church, Hatley. Reverend Gregory Bohren will officiate. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 9:00AM until the time of mass at the church. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery. Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home of Wittenberg is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Oct. 2, 2019