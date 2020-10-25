1/1
Norbert J. Normand
1935 - 2020
Norbert J. Normand

Norbert J. Normand, 85, Marathon passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

He was born May 9, 1935 in Wausau, son of the late Joseph and Lorena (Marquis) Normand. On September 12, 1955 he married Ila Vetter. She survives.

He served his country in the United States Marines Corps. during the Korean War. For many years, Norbert was a truck driver. Although truck driving wasn't his only passion, he enjoyed many other hobbies. He spent time tinkering in the garage, snowmobile racing, fishing, cutting and splitting wood, building and fixing things and helping out his neighbors. His favorite by far was snowblowing drieways and tilling other people's gardens.

Survivors include his loving wife, Ila Normand, Marathon, his children, Norbert (Donna Mae) Normand Jr., Wausau, David Normand, Marathon, Matt (Mary) Normand, Marathon, Jon (Tammy) Normand, Edgar, Beth Writz, Marathon, Renee (Allen) Thomsen, Marathon, Sheri (Troy Slagoski) Howard, Edgar; daughter-in-law, Christine Normand, Marathon; grandchildren, Bradley, Diana, Scott, Ashley, David, Angela, Katelyn, Cassandra, Brittany, Nicholas, Mathew, Nathan, Timothy, Kessa, Jesse, Emma, Tommy, Aimee, Grant and Isabel, great grandchildren, David, Layla, Zane, Olivia, Steven and Oaklee; siblings, Ann Marie Klienschmidt.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by a son, Steven, siblings, Genevieve Rousseau, Therese Strub, Joseph and Gordon and Maurice Normand.

The Funeral Mass will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at St. Mary Catholic Church, Marathon. The Rev. Msgr. Joseph Diermeier will preside. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Public visitation will be held on Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services all at the church. Social distancing guidelines will be in place as well as face masks required by everyone who will attend.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Marathon is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com




Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
28
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
OCT
28
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home
301 Walnut St
Marathon, WI 54448
(715) 845-6900
