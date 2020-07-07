Norbert Landowski
Bevent - Norbert A. Landowski, 86, of Bevent, died on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Ascension St. Clare's Hospital, Weston.
He was born on March 17, 1934 in the town of Franzen, the son of Joseph and Angeline (Woytasik) Landowski.
On May 26, 1956, Norbert was united in marriage to Janice Schuttenberg in Milwaukee. She preceded him in death on December 28, 1999.
Nobert was a United States Army Veteran serving from 1956 to 1958.
He worked at American Motors Corporation in Milwaukee for many years until retirement. Norbert enjoyed, fishing, hunting, berry and mushroom picking and loved watching wildlife in his back yard.
Survivors include three children, Robert (June) Landowski of Theresa, Linda (Brian) Oakley of Watertown and Carolyn (Ronald) Jones of Port Washington; six grandchildren, Adam, Jason, Josh, Stephanie, Tina and Amanda; six great-grandchildren, Brianna, Weston, Caleb, Dylan, Autumn and Jasper; siblings, Irene Berti, Margaret Trester, Clara (Raymond) Haugh, James (Linda) Landowski, Clarence (Nancy) Landowski, Delores (Michael) Barth, George (Margaret) Landowski and Betty (Edward) Kolokowski; friend and companion, Patricia Brzezinski and her children, Pam Stanczyk, Sandra Bolen, Tricia Wright and Roman (Jodi) Brzezinski and many nieces and nephews.
Norbert was preceded in death by his wife; parents; and siblings Robert, Martha, Ernest, Eugene and David Landowski and Alice Damerau.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11AM on Friday, July 10, 2020 at St. Ladislaus Catholic Church, Bevent. Fr. Augustine Bentil will preside. Burial will be in the Parish Cemetery with military rites conducted by the Elderon Memorial Post #8068 Veterans of Foreign Wars. Visitation will be on Friday from 9AM until the time of Mass at the church.
Social distancing will be practiced and the Mass will be limited to 100 attendees.
Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com
Norbert's family would like to thank the physician's, nurses and staff at St. Clare's for their kind and compassionate care.