Norbert T. Myszka



Edgar - Norbert T. Myszka, 78, Edgar died Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.



He was born May 24, 1940 in Athens, son of the late Joe and Erma (Soucek) Myszka. He graduated from Athens High School in 1958. He joined the military in 1958 serving 3 ½ years where he spent 3 years in Germany guarding the Berlin Wall. He then moved to Kenosha with many of his friends working at American Motors until their closing.



In 1964 he married Jane Marie Nowack, daughter of the late Art and Irene Nowack of Stratford. He was blessed with three sons, Mike (Sarah) Myszka, Wausau, Keith (Michele) Myszka, Kronenwetter and Jeffrey Myszka, Edgar, one grandson, Tim Myszka, CO, one great grandson, Gabriel Myszka, CO, one step grandson, Josh Brenden, Wausau and two step great granddaughters, Wausau.



Norb retired from Green Bay Packaging in Wausau where he enjoyed many years of driving semi. He loved spending time at his camper near Tomahawk fishing and sitting around the campfire telling stories with his special friend Bill. He always enjoyed deer hunting with his two nephews and their children. Norb also enjoyed watching the Milwaukee Brewers and Green Bay Packers and listening to the Sunday morning Polka music.



He is survived by brothers, Benedict (Carmen) Myszka, Edgar, Donald (Bonnie) Myszka, Athens, sisters, Priscilla Stenzel, Athens, Janice Barr, Milwaukee, Joleen (Marvin) Dassow, Medford, Sharon (Ronald) Dassow, Medford, Debbie (Kirk) Cwikla, Medford, Monelle (Larry) Johnson, Medford, brother and sister in laws, James Nowack, Marathon, Richard (Bernell) Nowack, Wausau, Mark (Karen) Nowack, Marshfield, Nancy Schoenfuss, Stratford, Mary Myszka, Athens, Melinda Myszka, Waupaca and many nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Erma Myszka, sister and brother-in law, Dennis and Pat Mroczenski, brothers DuWayne and Dale Myszka and his father and mother-in law, Art and Irene Nowack, three brothers-in-law, one sister-in-law and several nieces and nephews.



The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Noon, Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at St. John Catholic Church, Edgar. The Rev. Thomas Huff will preside. Burial will be in the parish cemetery at a later date. Friends may call on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services all at the church. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Edgar is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com. The family would like to send a special thank you to Dr. Thomas Stoffel and the nurses and caretakers at Aspirus Wausau Hospital. Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary