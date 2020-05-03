Services
Bradley Funeral Home
1550 Neva Road
Antigo, WI 54409
(715) 623-3787
Visitation
Tuesday, May 5, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bradley Funeral Home
1550 Neva Road
Antigo, WI 54409
View Map
Burial
Friday, May 8, 2020
1:00 PM
Forestville Cemetery
Easton, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Norm Dieck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norm Dieck


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norm Dieck Obituary
Norm Dieck

Antigo - Norm Dieck, of Antigo, died Friday, May 1, 2020, at home under the care of his family and LeRoyer Hospice. He was 89 years old. He was born on July 5, 1930, in White Lake, a son of Martin and Marjorie (Lambert) Dieck. He married Phyllis Mortenson on July 15, 1950, at Peace Lutheran Church in Antigo.

Norm served in the United States Navy and the United States Coast Guard.

Norm was an industrial painter in Milwaukee until he moved to the town of Easton, Marathon County in 1963. He was a dairy farmer in the town of Easton, Marathon County. Following farming, he was a salesman for Baldwin until his retirement.

He was a member of New Hope Community Church, Wausau, where he served as a Deacon. He served on the Town of Easton Fire Department and as a Town Supervisor.

Norm enjoyed playing cards, hunting, bowling, dancing, and spending time with his family. He loved Country Western music and watching westerns.

He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Phyllis; a daughter, Julie (Kris) Dearing of Fort Worth, TX; two sons, Jerry (Julie) Dieck of Weston and David (Dawn) Dieck of Birnamwood; eight grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; five sisters, Margaret Kolpack of Polar, Mary (John) Beimborn of Fond du Lac, Kathy Markland of Jackson, Connie (Pat) Norton of Arden, N.C., Gail (Tom) Zaverousky of Antigo; six brothers, Eugene (Sarita) Dieck, Roy (friend Maxine) Dieck, William (Darlene) Dieck, Thomas (Mary) Dieck, Larry (friend Deb) Dieck all of Antigo and Pat (Mary) Dieck of Wausau.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Dieck and granddaughter, Heidi Dieck.

A public visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 5 at the Bradley Funeral Home from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Please have patience when attending the visitation as we will be in compliance with Safer at Home guidelines.

The funeral will be a private family service. Burial will take place on Friday at 1 p.m. at Forestville Cemetery in the town of Easton.

Memorials in Norm's name may be directed to New Hope Community Church. Online condolences at www.bradleyfh.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from May 3 to May 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norm's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -