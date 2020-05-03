|
Norm Dieck
Antigo - Norm Dieck, of Antigo, died Friday, May 1, 2020, at home under the care of his family and LeRoyer Hospice. He was 89 years old. He was born on July 5, 1930, in White Lake, a son of Martin and Marjorie (Lambert) Dieck. He married Phyllis Mortenson on July 15, 1950, at Peace Lutheran Church in Antigo.
Norm served in the United States Navy and the United States Coast Guard.
Norm was an industrial painter in Milwaukee until he moved to the town of Easton, Marathon County in 1963. He was a dairy farmer in the town of Easton, Marathon County. Following farming, he was a salesman for Baldwin until his retirement.
He was a member of New Hope Community Church, Wausau, where he served as a Deacon. He served on the Town of Easton Fire Department and as a Town Supervisor.
Norm enjoyed playing cards, hunting, bowling, dancing, and spending time with his family. He loved Country Western music and watching westerns.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Phyllis; a daughter, Julie (Kris) Dearing of Fort Worth, TX; two sons, Jerry (Julie) Dieck of Weston and David (Dawn) Dieck of Birnamwood; eight grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; five sisters, Margaret Kolpack of Polar, Mary (John) Beimborn of Fond du Lac, Kathy Markland of Jackson, Connie (Pat) Norton of Arden, N.C., Gail (Tom) Zaverousky of Antigo; six brothers, Eugene (Sarita) Dieck, Roy (friend Maxine) Dieck, William (Darlene) Dieck, Thomas (Mary) Dieck, Larry (friend Deb) Dieck all of Antigo and Pat (Mary) Dieck of Wausau.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Dieck and granddaughter, Heidi Dieck.
A public visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 5 at the Bradley Funeral Home from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Please have patience when attending the visitation as we will be in compliance with Safer at Home guidelines.
The funeral will be a private family service. Burial will take place on Friday at 1 p.m. at Forestville Cemetery in the town of Easton.
Memorials in Norm's name may be directed to New Hope Community Church. Online condolences at www.bradleyfh.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from May 3 to May 4, 2020