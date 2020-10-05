Norma Heier
Norma Heier, 91, Athens, died Tuesday, September 30, 2020 under the care of Ministry Home Care Hospice at House of the Dove, Marshfield.
She was born February 4, 1929 oldest of four sisters in the town of Halsey, daughter of the late Edward and Esther (Weise) Hoge. Growing up on the family farm, she was her dad's right hand gal and knew what it was like to work hard. On November 4, 1950 she married Sylvester Heier at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Athens. He preceded her in death on March 16, 2015.
In her later years she worked as a bookkeeper for Lake Superior District Power Company and for a short time at Weyerhauser, formerly Roddis, in Marshfield. Following this she worked as a bookkeeper for the Village of Athens and a bank teller at the Bank of Athens until her retirement.
Norma enjoyed gardening especially flowers, playing in the Old Timers Band, singing in the church choir, and bowling. She also enjoyed going up North to the family cabin and eating out with family.
Norma worked tirelessly in the kitchen canning her delicious dill pickles, baking desserts, especially her nut bars, and making fruit cakes and pies for the church bazzar and church stand at the Athens fair. Norma was a life long active member of Trinity Lutheran Church, participating in the choir until she was no longer able.
Holidays were always special and Christmas was the best. She spoiled her children and grandchildren with many gifts. She will always be remembered for helping anyone that needed it and putting everyone else's needs before her own.
Survivors include her children, Edward "Eddie" (Carolyn) Heier, Athens, Glenn Heier, Athens, Carol (Steve) Guralski, Edgar; grandchildren, Randalyn (Tom) Ellenbecker, Nathan (Lindsey) Heier, Jenna (Matt) Ellenbecker, all of Athens, Stephanie (Travis) Haupt, Marshfield, Wendy (Brandon) Rindfeisch, Stratford and Bradley (Ashley) Guralski, Stratford; 16 great-grandchildren; sisters, Nila (Frank) Koeller, Violet (Roland) Golz and LuAnn Thurs; sisters-in-law, Marcella Sobie and Henrietta Klympyan.
Besides her parents and husband, Sylvester, she was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Gordy Thurs.
Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Athens. Rev. Mark Schwalenberg will officiate. Burial will be in Athens Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services all at the church. Social distancing practices will be followed and masks are required for anyone attending.
The family wishes to express a special thank you to Helen Schreiber and LuAnn Thurs for being amazing caregivers and helping keep Norma in her home for so long. The family also wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the staff at House of Dove for the compassionate care given to Norma over the last few weeks.
Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Athens, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com