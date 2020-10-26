1/1
Norma M. Grasmick
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norma M Grasmick

Monona - Norma Grasmick, 96, passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020, in Monona Wisconsin.

Norma was born May 24, 1924, in Wausau to the late Ervin and Elsie (Baumann) Crochiere. Norma married Reinhold Grasmick on January 19, 1946, at Trinity Lutheran Church and enjoyed 61 years of marriage until his death. Norma was a life-long member of Trinity, participating in Welfare Workers, bible groups, and 55+club. Norma was baptized, confirmed, married and now we celebrate her life here at Trinity. Norma was a very loving person committed to her faith and her family. She was a loving mom, grandmother, and great grandmother.

Norma is survived by her children, Richard (Mari) and Mark (Deb); her sister Jan Brushafer; Penny Crochiere, as well as many grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Reinhold, brothers Lester and Orville Crochiere; and her son Dennis Grasmick.

A funeral service will take place at 11:00 am on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Stewart Ave, Wausau. Visitation will be from 10:00 am until the time of service. Family and friends may go to helke.com to leave words of remembrance and online condolences.

Covid guidelines will be observed.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
OCT
31
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Helke Funeral Home and Cremation Service
302 Spruce St
Wausau, WI 54401
(715) 842-3993
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Helke Funeral Home and Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved