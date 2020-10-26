Norma M Grasmick
Monona - Norma Grasmick, 96, passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020, in Monona Wisconsin.
Norma was born May 24, 1924, in Wausau to the late Ervin and Elsie (Baumann) Crochiere. Norma married Reinhold Grasmick on January 19, 1946, at Trinity Lutheran Church and enjoyed 61 years of marriage until his death. Norma was a life-long member of Trinity, participating in Welfare Workers, bible groups, and 55+club. Norma was baptized, confirmed, married and now we celebrate her life here at Trinity. Norma was a very loving person committed to her faith and her family. She was a loving mom, grandmother, and great grandmother.
Norma is survived by her children, Richard (Mari) and Mark (Deb); her sister Jan Brushafer; Penny Crochiere, as well as many grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Reinhold, brothers Lester and Orville Crochiere; and her son Dennis Grasmick.
A funeral service will take place at 11:00 am on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Stewart Ave, Wausau. Visitation will be from 10:00 am until the time of service.
to leave words of remembrance and online condolences.
Covid guidelines will be observed.