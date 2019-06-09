|
The Reverend Norman Boneck
Wausau - THE REVEREND NORMAN DAVID BONECK
Father Norman D. Boneck, at the age of 82 and a priest for 57 years, died Thursday, June 6, 2019, at Cedar Ridge Assisted Living in Wausau, Wisconsin.
Norman Boneck was born August 20, 1936, in Stevens Point, Wisconsin to Walter and Irene (Linder) Boneck. He attended Schofield Grade School, Wausau Senior High School, St. Mary's College (Immaculate Heart of Mary Seminary) in Winona, Minnesota, and Saint Bernard Seminary in Dubuque, Iowa. On May 19, 1962, he was ordained a priest at St. Joseph the Workman Cathedral in La Crosse by the Most Reverend John P. Treacy.
Father Boneck's first assignment following ordination was as Assistant Pastor of SS. Peter & Paul Parish in Wisconsin Rapids on June 8, 1962. From July to October of 1966, he served as Temporary Administrator of St. Philip Parish in Rudolph. He then served as Associate Pastor of Immaculate Conception Parish in Eau Claire from 1966 to 1968; at Church of the Assumption in Durand from 1968-1972; at St. Olaf Parish in Eau Claire from 1972-1973; at St. James the Greater Parish in Eau Claire; and at Notre Dame Parish in Chippewa Falls from 1975-1976. During this time he was also appointed as an Instructor at Regis High School in Eau Claire from 1972-1975; and at McDonell High School in Chippewa Falls from 1975-1976. Father Boneck requested and was granted a leave of absence from active ministry in 1976; he returned to active ministry in the Diocese of La Crosse on July 1, 1989. He was then appointed as Temporary Administrator of St. Mary Parish in Coon Valley from July to September before being appointed as Pastor of Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish in Richland Center on September 19, 1989. Father Boneck was appointed Pastor of Holy Name of Jesus Parish in Wausau on May 11, 1993. In 1998 he was also appointed Pastor of St. Agnes Parish in Weston. From 1999 to 2003 he served as Pastor of St. Paul Parish in Bloomer and St. Jude Parish in New Auburn. On February 25, 2003 he was appointed Pastor of St. John the Baptist Parish in Edgar, where he served until he was granted the status of senior priest on March 1, 2008.
Father Boneck was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters and brothers-in-law, Ramona and Elmer Sward and Wanda and John Kuschel, and one brother, Walter Warren. He is survived by one sister Barbara (Russell) Boehm, and many nieces and nephews.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Paul Church in Mosinee at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 14, 2019. The Reverend Monsignor Joseph G. Diermier will be the main celebrant and Reverend Donald Meuret will be the homilist. Burial will in St. Paul Cemetery in Mosinee at a later date.
Visitation will be held at St. Paul Church in Mosinee on Thursday, June 13 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. with Evening Prayer from the Office of the Dead at 7:00 p.m.,with the Reverend Monsignor Mark R. Pierce presiding; and from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral Mass on Friday morning.
The Diocese of La Crosse and family are being assisted by the Beste Funeral Home in Mosinee.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on June 9, 2019