Norman "Butch" Brod
Mosinee - Norman "Butch" R. Brod, 92, formerly of Mosinee, passed away Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Stoney Ridge Memory Care, Marshfield.
He was born April 22, 1928, in Wausau, the son of the late Leo and Louise (Rindfleisch) Brod. He married June Oknich on Nov. 12, 1949, at St. Paul Catholic Church, Mosinee, where he was a lifelong member. She survives.
Butch started his own general contracting business in 1954, retiring as a commercial building consultant. He held offices in Mosinee, City Council, School and County Board, and was Commissioner for 23 years. He also served in law enforcement.
He was active in hunting, fishing, traveling, and a member of American Vets, Wisconsin National Guard, Loyal Order of Moose and Knights of Columbus. At age 75 he started carving wooden fish to scale. He and his wife, June, crafted homemade toys for children during the holidays, his message was to say "please and thank you". He was very proud of his children, and his grandsons and great-granddaughters were his pride and joy.
Survivors, besides his wife, June, include his son, Charles (Jackie) Brod, Mosinee; his daughter, Jacqueline (Todd) Zieglmeier, Marshfield; two grandsons, Paul Zieglmeier, Marshfield, and Scott (Kasondra) Zieglmeier, Minne.; and two great-granddaughters, Brynlee and Blakeley, Minn.; a brother, Kenneth Brod, Mosinee; a sister-in-law, Ann (Obernburger) Brod, Mosinee; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son, Richard (Lorna) Brod, Wyoming, and two brothers, James and Delmar Brod.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at St. Paul Catholic Church, Mosinee. The Rev. Donald Meuret will officiate. Burial will be in St. Paul Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Friday until time of services at the church. Beste Funeral Home, Mosinee, assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.bestefh.com
The family wishes to thank Heartland Hospice and Stoney River Memory Care for providing special care for Dad and our family.