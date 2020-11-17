1/1
Norman "Butch" Brod
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norman's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norman "Butch" Brod

Mosinee - Norman "Butch" R. Brod, 92, formerly of Mosinee, passed away Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Stoney Ridge Memory Care, Marshfield.

He was born April 22, 1928, in Wausau, the son of the late Leo and Louise (Rindfleisch) Brod. He married June Oknich on Nov. 12, 1949, at St. Paul Catholic Church, Mosinee, where he was a lifelong member. She survives.

Butch started his own general contracting business in 1954, retiring as a commercial building consultant. He held offices in Mosinee, City Council, School and County Board, and was Commissioner for 23 years. He also served in law enforcement.

He was active in hunting, fishing, traveling, and a member of American Vets, Wisconsin National Guard, Loyal Order of Moose and Knights of Columbus. At age 75 he started carving wooden fish to scale. He and his wife, June, crafted homemade toys for children during the holidays, his message was to say "please and thank you". He was very proud of his children, and his grandsons and great-granddaughters were his pride and joy.

Survivors, besides his wife, June, include his son, Charles (Jackie) Brod, Mosinee; his daughter, Jacqueline (Todd) Zieglmeier, Marshfield; two grandsons, Paul Zieglmeier, Marshfield, and Scott (Kasondra) Zieglmeier, Minne.; and two great-granddaughters, Brynlee and Blakeley, Minn.; a brother, Kenneth Brod, Mosinee; a sister-in-law, Ann (Obernburger) Brod, Mosinee; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son, Richard (Lorna) Brod, Wyoming, and two brothers, James and Delmar Brod.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at St. Paul Catholic Church, Mosinee. The Rev. Donald Meuret will officiate. Burial will be in St. Paul Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Friday until time of services at the church. Beste Funeral Home, Mosinee, assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.bestefh.com.

The family wishes to thank Heartland Hospice and Stoney River Memory Care for providing special care for Dad and our family.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Paul Catholic Church
Send Flowers
NOV
20
Service
11:00 AM
St. Paul Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Beste Funeral Home
611 3Rd St
Mosinee, WI 54455
(715) 693-2450
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Beste Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved