Kozlak-Radulovich Funeral Chapel
1918 University Avenue NE
Minneapolis, MN 55418
(612) 789-8869
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
KOZLAK-RADULOVICH CHAPEL
1918 University Ave. NE
Minneapolis, MN
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
2:00 PM
KOZLAK-RADULOVICH CHAPEL
1918 University Ave. NE
Minneapolis, MN
Interment
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
10:00 AM
Lakeview Cemetery
Mahtomedi, MN
Norman Jerome Petrowski


1934 - 2020
Norman Jerome Petrowski Obituary
Norman Jerome Petrowski

Wausau - Petrowski, Norman Jerome. Born July 27, 1934, in Wausau, Wisconsin. Norm passed away on March 6, 2020, at the age of 85. He spent his childhood across the alley from his dad's garage, Wally's Auto and Welding Service, where he learned to fix all manner of vehicle and anything else that needed fixing. After serving in the US Army, he earned his degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Wisconsin Madison. He moved to the Twin Cities to work for Unisys where he spent his entire career.Loved and cherished by two women in his lifetime in a 35-year marriage to Gladys (Mecikalski) and a 24-year marriage to Dorothy (Kuch McCormack).

Norm was always happy and busy, was a devoted, intelligent and kind family man. Forever loved and missed by family: wife, Dorothy Petrowski; children, Carrie and Joe Johnston, Mary Petrowski and Hakan Erdem, Jim and Jes McCormack, Sarah and Matt Olson, and Maria McCormack. Fondly remembering their grandpa/dziadek: Jeremy Petrowski with his Thursday dinners with Grandpa, Derek Erdem, Sierra Erdem, James McCormack, Jax McCormack, and Hailey Olson. Affectionately remembered by sisters, Virginia Siewert and Carol Marcell, and brother, Ronald Petrowski and his wife, Patricia. Survived by loving cousins, nieces and nephews. Left to cherish his memory is the extended Kuch family, remembering Norm always cooking the holiday turkey.

Preceded in death by his first wife, Gladys Petrowski; parents, Wallace and Martha Petrowski (Pepowski); brothers-in-law, Les Siewert, Chuck Marcell, Steve Kalkman and Arvid Kuch. Special thanks to people serving in the world of dementia: Wilder Adult Day Center, Catholic Elder Care, Allina Hospice staff and volunteers. A celebration of life will be held 2:00 PM Sunday, March 15th, 2020 with visitation beginning at 12:30 PM at KOZLAK-RADULOVICH CHAPEL (1918 University Ave. NE, Minneapolis). Norm will be interred with Military Honors at Lakeview Cemetery, Mahtomedi, 10:00 AM, March 16th, 2020.

"A Celebration of Life"

612-789-8869
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020
