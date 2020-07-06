1/
Norman Olaf Skare
1928 - 2020
Norman Olaf Skare

Weston - Norman O. Skare of Weston, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on July 4, 2020, at Rennes Health & Rehab Center of Weston. He was born on February 21, 1928, in Merrill, Wisconsin.

Visitation will be held at John J. Buettgen Funeral Home on Thursday, July 9, 2020 located at 948 Grand Avenue, Schofield, Wisconsin, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.. Pastor Jenn Collins from Saint Andrew Lutheran Church in Rib Mountain will be the presiding pastor along with a special eulogy by Pastor Lori Slaughter from Living Well Church. Norman will be laid to rest next to his wife at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Mosinee, Wisconsin., on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 3:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, you may donate to the "Never Forgotten Honor Flight".

John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting family at this time. For full obituary and condolences please visit HonorOne.com






Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Jul. 6 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
John J Buettgen Funeral Home
JUL
10
Burial
03:30 PM
Gate of Heaven Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
John J Buettgen Funeral Home
948 Grand Ave
Schofield, WI 54476
(715) 359-2828
