Norman V. Thurs
Athens - Norman V. Thurs, 90, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Monday, January 6, 2020 at Ascension Saint Clare's Hospital, Weston.
He was born September 17, 1929 in the Town of Hamburg, one of five sons to the late Gustave and Gertrude (Mueller) Thurs.
For 37 years, Norman worked as a manager for the Athens Co-Op, a job he truly loved. He was a lifelong member of St. Peter Lutheran Church, Hamburg and a member of the Pomeranian German Club and the Hamburg Fire Department. Among his favorite pastimes, he enjoyed fishing, working in the woods, spending time with his family at "The World's Fair" in Athens, watching the Milwaukee Brewers and he loved his John Deere 420 tractor.
Most of all, Norman enjoyed helping family and friends when needed and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
Survivors include two brothers, Harvey (Mavis) Thurs, Weston and Elgart Thurs, Hamburg; one sister-in-law, Alladine Thurs, Merrill; and many nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Wilmer Thurs and Orville Thurs; and two sisters-in-law, Iris Thurs and Shirley Thurs.
Visitation will be on Monday January 13, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at St. Peter Lutheran Church, Town of Hamburg. Funeral service will be at Noon. Rev. Philip Bogen will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Ministry Home Care Hospice in Rhinelander.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Ascension Saint Clare's Hospital, Ministry Home Care Hospice and Bell Tower in Merrill for the outstanding care they provided.
Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Athens is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020