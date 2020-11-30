1/1
Orlando Schmitt
Orlando Schmitt

Wausau - Orlando S. Schmitt, 84, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020.

He was born September 2, 1936 in Athens, son of the late Sylvester and Linda (Hardt) Schmitt. On September 14, 1968 Orlando married the love of his life Charlene Kreft at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Athens. She preceded him in death on December 1, 2009.

Orlando was a very hard worker with a great sense of humor. He worked the majority of his life at Marmet Corporation and on the family farm which he was very proud of. In 1991, after 30+ years of farming Orlando and his wife decided to make a change and move to Wausau where Orlando finished his final career years with Wausau Tile.

Orlando also had a love for cars, especially his special red chevy that he spent many road trips before he was married. Orlando loved to bowl, play sheepshead, travel, casino trips, desserts, and anything sweet, and most of all his family and friends. He also enjoyed playing accordion for family gatherings.

Survivors include his children, Michele (Michael) Koss and Jodie (Chad) Bacon; Grandchildren, Taylor Harrison, Kassandra Koss, Michael D Koss, Carnissa Schmitt, Miranda Bacon and Bronson Bacon. Great-grandchild, Aurora Charlene Schmitt.

Brothers, Duane Schmitt and Darrell Schmitt, sister Nathlie Venzke

Besides his parents and wife Charlene, he was preceded in death by brother-in-law, Marvin Venzke, a sister-in-law Helen Schmitt, a sister Sherri Kreft and a nephew Scott Venzke.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, Dec 3,2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Athens. Rev. Mark Schwalenberg will officiate. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery Athens. Visitation will be Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services. Current Social Distancing and protocols will be followed.

The Family would also like to thank the special staff who took care of Orlando on the Covid unit at The Bay of Colonial Manor.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Athens, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com




Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
