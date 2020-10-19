Orville L. Dabler
Rothschild - Orville L. Dabler, 78, of Rothschild, WI, passed away on October 17th after a valiant battle with ALS.
Orville was born on December 3, 1941 to Louis and Alice (Strohkirch) Dabler in Wausau, WI. Orville graduated from D.C. Everest High School in 1960. He was employed by Green Bay Packaging for over 40 years.
In 1965, Orville married the love of his life, Elaine (Gusman). They celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary in July. They went on to have three children, Robert (Tedra Simpson), Kris (Todd Opal), and John (Brita Vedejs). Orville had four grandchildren, Jenna, Austin, Asha, and Augie.
Orville was an incredibly hard worker. Those that know him understand how important a long day of hard work was to him, and he instilled that virtue in each of his children. He was very proud of the adults they have become.
Orville was preceded in death by his parents and his sister-in-law, Sharon (Harold). Orville is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren, brothers Harold and Raymond (Laurie), many nieces and nephews, as well as his beloved dog, Lola.
Orville loved to hunt, fish, and garden. In recent years, he took up woodworking and created many beautiful pens, bowls, lighthouses, and plates. Orville was generous, donating many of his handcrafted pens to the Elks Club in order to raise money to make Christmas special for those in need.
Orville and Elaine loved to camp and would snowbird in Ocklawaha, FL where they met many special friends.
Orville was also passionate about helping researchers learn more about ALS and how to treat, and one day, cure it. He donated to that cause as well. Orville will be missed deeply by his family and many friends.
A private memorial service will be held in the spring. The family has requested that remembrances be made in the form of contributions to The ALS Association.
Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at HonorOne.com