Pamela Kuehl
Wausau - Pamela Kuehl, 62, of Rib Mountain passed away at her home on Friday, December 6, 2019.
She was born on March 28, 1957 in Wausau to the late Percy Kuehl and Marcella (Mesalk) Kuehl of Rib Mountain. Pam grew up in Rib Mountain and was a graduate of Wausau West High School. She enjoyed going to rummage, garage and estate sales. Many of the knick knacks she would pick up ended up being displayed in her outdoor garden. Whether is was feeding the deer, birds and ducks or going on pontoon rides or Bass fishing on the Somo River, Pam loved being outdoors.
Survivors include her mother, Marcella, long time companion, Corey Gutowski of Rib Mountain and her niece, Kaydee (fiancé-Nick Jirgl) Kuehl of Weston. Pam was further preceded in death by her brother, Scott.
A celebration of Pam's life will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, December 16, 2019 at the Helke Funeral Home, 302 Spruce St., Wausau. Funeral Celebrant Jeff Krcil will officiate. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at the funeral home. You may sign our family guest book at helke.com.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019