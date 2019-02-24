Patricia A. Albers



Wausau - Patricia A. Albers, 72, Wausau died Thursday, February 21, 2019 while under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services at Rennes Health and Rehab Center, Weston.



She was born March 24, 1946 in Green Bay, daughter of the late Willard and Violet (Hendricks) Englebert. On October 26, 1968 she married Jerome "Jerry" Albers in Green Bay. He preceded her in death on July 2, 2018.



While she enjoyed many years at home caring for her children, she also worked in a variety of educational settings, including teaching in Fond du Lac, working in the guidance office at Notre Dame Academy, Green Bay and as a teacher's aide at St. Michael's Elementary School, Wausau. The last fifteen years of her career were spent at NTC in Wausau, where she retired in 2012 as an executive assistant. Her Catholic faith was important to her and she enjoyed being a lector at St. Michael's Parish. Some of her favorite pastimes included bowling, playing cards, road trips, and spending time with her family, especially her 12 grandchildren.



Survivors include her four children, Angela (Bob) Cleary, Boston, MA, Jim (Mindi) Albers, Loveland, OH, Mindy (Patrick) France, Wausau and Andrea "Rhea" (Daniel "Fred") Sarther, Chicago, IL; 12 grandchildren, Breann, Nolan, Mason and Benjamin Cleary, Jack and Isabelle Albers, Anna, Addison, Michael and Zachary France, Lucille and Alice Sarther; brother, Darrell (Marge) Englebert; her sister, Terri (Bill) Ritchay and sister-in-law, Bonnie Englebert all of Green Bay and many nieces and nephews.



Besides her parents and husband she was preceded in death by one brother Willie Englebert and a niece, Jane Albers.



The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 2:00 p.m. Monday, February 25, 2019 at St. Michael Catholic Church, Wausau. The Rev. Msgr. Mark Pierce will preside. Visitation will be on Monday from noon until the time of services at the church.



In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is established at Aspirus Comfort Care & Hospice, 131 W Thomas St, Wausau 54401 and St. Vincent de Paul, 131 W Thomas St, Wausau 54401.



