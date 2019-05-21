Services
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Iola - Patricia Ann Guyette, 64, of Iola, passed away Saturday, May 18th, at Theda Care Medical Center in Appleton, Wisconsin. Patricia was born in Wausau, Wisconsin on January 22, 1955, a daughter of the late Lorraine (Buetsch) and Earl Gritzmacher.

She married David Guyette on June 23, 1978 in Halder, Wisconsin. Pat was a graduate of Mosinee High School in 1973. She worked at Fleet Farm in Waupaca for over 25 years. She enjoyed animals; such as horses, cats, dogs, birds and other wild life. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and family and she was known as having a good sense of humor; always "kidding" along with whom she was visiting with.

She is survived by her Husband: David Guyette, of Iola. Children: David Guyette Jr. of Scandinavia, Sahra (Greg) Peterson of Scandinavia, Monica (Joe Russell) Doering of Iola, Heather (Randy) Griswold of Waupaca. 8-Grandchildren, 5 Great Grandchildren, and Brothers: Raymond & Kenny Gritzmacher both of Mosinee.

The Funeral Service for Pat will be held at the Voie Funeral Home in Iola at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, May 22nd, with Reverend Dale Wilson officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday from 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM. Interment will be in the Our Savior's Lutheran Church Cemetery in Iola.

Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on May 21, 2019
