Patricia A. Guyette
Iola - Patricia Ann Guyette, 64, of Iola, passed away Saturday, May 18th, at Theda Care Medical Center in Appleton, Wisconsin. Patricia was born in Wausau, Wisconsin on January 22, 1955, a daughter of the late Lorraine (Buetsch) and Earl Gritzmacher.
She married David Guyette on June 23, 1978 in Halder, Wisconsin. Pat was a graduate of Mosinee High School in 1973. She worked at Fleet Farm in Waupaca for over 25 years. She enjoyed animals; such as horses, cats, dogs, birds and other wild life. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and family and she was known as having a good sense of humor; always "kidding" along with whom she was visiting with.
She is survived by her Husband: David Guyette, of Iola. Children: David Guyette Jr. of Scandinavia, Sahra (Greg) Peterson of Scandinavia, Monica (Joe Russell) Doering of Iola, Heather (Randy) Griswold of Waupaca. 8-Grandchildren, 5 Great Grandchildren, and Brothers: Raymond & Kenny Gritzmacher both of Mosinee.
The Funeral Service for Pat will be held at the Voie Funeral Home in Iola at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, May 22nd, with Reverend Dale Wilson officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday from 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM. Interment will be in the Our Savior's Lutheran Church Cemetery in Iola.
Register Book and online condolences may be sent by visiting www.voiefuneralhome.com
Voie Funeral Home
120 S. Main St.
Iola, WI. 54945
715-445-2560
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on May 21, 2019