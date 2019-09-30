|
Patricia A. Schultz
Marathon - Patricia "Patti" Schultz, 71, passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Copperleaf Memory Care of Schofield under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services after a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer's Disease.
Funeral services for Patti will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Grace United Church of Christ, 535 S. Third Avenue, Wausau. Rev. Julie Goranson will officiate. Friends may call on Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services at the church.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Sept. 30, 2019