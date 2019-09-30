Services
Grace United Church of Christ
531 S 3rd Ave
Wausau, WI 54401
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Grace United Church of Christ
535 S. Third Avenue
Wausau, WI
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Grace United Church of Christ
535 S. Third Avenue
Wausau, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Schultz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia A. Schultz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia A. Schultz Obituary
Patricia A. Schultz

Marathon - Patricia "Patti" Schultz, 71, passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Copperleaf Memory Care of Schofield under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services after a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer's Disease.

Funeral services for Patti will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Grace United Church of Christ, 535 S. Third Avenue, Wausau. Rev. Julie Goranson will officiate. Friends may call on Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services at the church.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Sept. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.