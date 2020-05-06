|
Patricia Ann Hafner
Patricia Ann Hafner was born November 30th 1930, born to Frank and Hazel Burkart in Wausau Wisconsin and moved into heavenly places on April 30th 2020.
She was married to William Hafner and had three sons and a daughter.
She was a stay at home mother and poured all of her love into her family, her decades long marriage and her beliefs as a Catholic where she attended every Sunday.
Toting a handkerchief in her pocket right next to a good lipstick, Particia was ready to travel around the country and even to her favorite place, Hawaii, which she spoke of in her later years.
Her love for cooking, knitting, sewing, and her collections of costume jewelry and teapots peaked out with delight from every crevice of her house. One of her desires in life was to pass on a little piece of loving remembrance of her through her collections to all of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She spoke often and fondly of her parents through the years and she felt proud that her life's purpose was deeply rooted in her dedication to and care of the entire family.
On many occasions Patricia could be found at a casino bingo hall with her husband and lifelong stay at home daughter Caryl where they shared many laughs and good road trips.
The summer cottage on Manson Lake was the hub of many memories for generations. She placed curlers in her granddaughter Autumn's hair, wrapped in a handkerchief, a bit of lipstick and off they went for the weekend shopping. When the day's adventures were done, Patricia lovingly took out the curlers, brushed Autumn's hair into bouncy waves, kissed more lipstick and Chanel number nine on the wrist and behind the ears and out the door they went to the Friday night fish fry with a tradition that never wears out.
Weekend adventures always had room for a good old fashion, pontoon boat ride, towels drying between the trees and swimming on the beach.
She packed all of her love into eight grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren, who miss her already and will carry her legacy into their future filled with fond memories, visions of her beautiful smile, and a good heart nourished from Gramma Hafner.
Sleep well into the arms of angels, we love you!
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from May 6 to May 7, 2020