Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home Wausau East
1302 6Th St
Wausau, WI 54403
(715) 845-6900
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home Wausau East
1302 6Th St
Wausau, WI 54403
Patricia Ann Radtke


1938 - 2019
Patricia Ann Radtke Obituary
Patricia Ann Radtke

Town of Marathon - Patricia Ann (Coushman) Radtke, died peacefully in her home on July 15, 2019.

She was born March 8, 1938, in Wausau, to the late Irene (Zweck) Balz and Joseph Coushman. On August 23, 1976, she married Frank C. Radtke.

Patricia enjoyed crocheting, craft shows and her dog, Sam. She was especially proud of her family.

Survivors include her children, Sandra Semore (James Glenn), Cynthia Hassel (Donald Craig), David Zielazowski (Lori), William Zielazowski (Pam) and Daniel Zielazowski; grandchildren, Justin Semore, James Corey Semore, Allison McCaa, Heather Wallace, Nicole LaFave, Justin Zielazowski and Jessica Zielazowski; great-grandchildren, Gavin, Tristen, Ethan, Natalie, Kendra, Kaylee, Aleyah, James Miles, Jakob, Audrey, Morgan, Lincoln, Hunter, Logan, Emma, Anna, Alyssa, Austin, Kyla, Landon, Aidan and Mia; sister, Rosalie Lineweaver; sister-in-law, Eunice Radtke.

Besides her parents and husband, Frank Radtke, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Steven Semore and a brother, George Coushman.

Visitation will be from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, July 19, 2019 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from July 17 to July 18, 2019
