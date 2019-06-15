|
Patricia Ann (Zynda) Warczynski
Washburn - Patricia Ann (Zynda) Warczynski, age 67, formerly of Washburn, passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at the Birch Haven Assisted Living in Ashland, WI. She was born on March 19, 1952 in Milwaukee, the daughter of Emil and Leona (Ostrowski) Zynda.
Pat grew up and attended schools in Wausau, where she graduated from Wausau West High School in 1971. She moved to Milwaukee and later to Elgin, IL for a couple of years. In 2002, she moved back to Wausau where, she lived and worked. In 2015, she moved to Washburn to be closer to family.
Pat was loved by all she met and made friends easily. Although she was a woman of few words, she was quick with her wit. She enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, word search puzzles, and watching crime shows such as CSI, Law and Order and Judge Judy. Her favorite game was Bingo and she also enjoyed watching the Packers.
She is survived by her sisters, Anna (Paul) Cadotte and Kathleen Dejno, 1 uncle, Clarence (Betty) Ostrowski, 3 nieces, Jamie (Nick Suminski) Cadotte, Suzanne (Steve) Blodgett and Taylor Zima, 4 nephews, Joshua (Megan) Cadotte, Jacob and Miles Cadotte and Devon Newago and 3 cousins, John, Jeff and Denice.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Leona Vogds, and Emil Zynda, a niece, Elizabeth Cadotte, grandparents, Helen and Tom Ostrowski, Leo and Rose Zynda and 2 brothers, Leonard and John Zynda and a cousin, David Ostrowski.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at the Holy Family Catholic Church in Bayfield. Visitation will be from 10:00 - 11:00 A.M., Saturday at the church. Interment will follow in the Greenwood Cemetery in Bayfield.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Chequamegon Humane Association in Ashland. A special thank you to Pat's friends and staff at Birch Haven North and Birch Haven Timbers Edge. The Bratley Funeral Home in Washburn is handling the arrangements.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on June 15, 2019