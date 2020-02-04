|
Patricia Dallman
Hatley - Patricia (Pat) Dallman, 75, Hatley, passed away, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at Hospice House, Wausau.
Pat was born April 18, 1944, the daughter of the late Lambert and Helen (Grochmal) Gorski. Pat graduated from Mosinee High School in 1962. On Feb. 19, 1966, Pat was united in marriage to John (Jack) Dallman at St. Paul Catholic Church, Mosinee. Jack survives.
Pat worked at Wausau Paper having a variety of office positions, the last being Manufacturing Secretary. Pat was employed at the Mosinee location for over 43 years, retiring in August of 2006.
Survivors include her loving husband, Jack, of 54 years; a dear son, Todd; two adorable grandchildren ,Teagan (Brynn Connelly) and Tanner, all of Hatley; three brothers, Larry (Judy) Gorski, Jim (Joyce) Gorski and Randy (Debbie) Gorski, all of Mosinee; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Pat was a member of St. Ladislaus Catholic Church, Bevent, and the Rosary Society. She enjoyed helping at church dinners and picnics and was a member of the Bevent Lions and the Blood Draws. Pat enjoyed flowers, gardening, canning, baking apple pies and tortes for special occasions, taking her grandchildren to sporting events, and shopping and going out to eat. She also enjoyed going out for birthday luncheons with her friends, polka music, Bunco and trips to the casino.
The funeral mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at St. Ladislaus Catholic Church, Bevent. The Monsignor Joseph Diermeier will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at Beste Funeral Home, Mosinee, where at 6:30 p.m. there will be a rosary. Visitation will be again from 9 a.m. Saturday until time of services at the church. Beste Funeral Home, Mosinee, assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.bestefh.com
The family would like to thank Sister Mary Ellen for her numerous visits and prayers, as well as the nursing staff at Ascension St. Claire's Hospital, Weston, and Hospice House, Wausau.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020