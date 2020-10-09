Patricia Ebner
Patricia Ebner passed away on October 7, 2020, under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice at Rennes Health and Rehab in Weston. She was 91 years old.
Pat was born on February 1, 1929 to the late George and Beatrice (Black) Sutton, in Rhinelander, Wisconsin. She married the love of her life, Walter Ebner, on October 1, 1949. He preceded her in death on April 6, 1997.
Pat worked in retail for most of her married life and made many good friends. She especially loved her neighbor, best friend and partner in crime, Marcy. She and Walt loved to fish together up north on the Rainbow Flowage and passed that love onto her children and grandchildren. Her love for the Green Bay Packers was only second to the love she shared with her family and friends. A great cook, Pat loved to entertain, and her door was open to all. She had a strong faith and was a long-time member of Grace United Church of Christ, Wausau. She was the rock who held her family together with her unending love and prayers.
Survivors include one daughter, Penny (Alan) Will, Wausau; one son, Denny Ebner, Merrill; four grandchildren, Ami Johnson, Wausau, Chad (Katie) Will, Wausau, Shelly Skidmore, Wausau, Angie (Jon) Chatham, Utah; five great-grandchildren, Carli, Justin, Cassandra, Tyler, and Zara; one sister, Carol Henrichs, Rhinelander; as well as nieces, nephews, and cousins. Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by an infant sister; brother, Doug Sutton; sister-in-law, Jeannie Sutton; brother-in-law, Duane Henrichs; and daughter-in-law, Sandy Ebner.
Private family services will be held at the Garden of Eternal Rest at Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Pat's service will be made available for future viewing on her obituary page at www.helke.com
.
Memorials may be directed to Grace United Church of Christ, P.O. Box 324, Wausau, WI, 54402-0324 in Pat's name. The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff at Rennes Health and Rehab for their care of mom, especially nurses Michelle and Joelle from Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.