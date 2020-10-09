1/1
Patricia Ebner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Ebner

Patricia Ebner passed away on October 7, 2020, under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice at Rennes Health and Rehab in Weston. She was 91 years old.

Pat was born on February 1, 1929 to the late George and Beatrice (Black) Sutton, in Rhinelander, Wisconsin. She married the love of her life, Walter Ebner, on October 1, 1949. He preceded her in death on April 6, 1997.

Pat worked in retail for most of her married life and made many good friends. She especially loved her neighbor, best friend and partner in crime, Marcy. She and Walt loved to fish together up north on the Rainbow Flowage and passed that love onto her children and grandchildren. Her love for the Green Bay Packers was only second to the love she shared with her family and friends. A great cook, Pat loved to entertain, and her door was open to all. She had a strong faith and was a long-time member of Grace United Church of Christ, Wausau. She was the rock who held her family together with her unending love and prayers.

Survivors include one daughter, Penny (Alan) Will, Wausau; one son, Denny Ebner, Merrill; four grandchildren, Ami Johnson, Wausau, Chad (Katie) Will, Wausau, Shelly Skidmore, Wausau, Angie (Jon) Chatham, Utah; five great-grandchildren, Carli, Justin, Cassandra, Tyler, and Zara; one sister, Carol Henrichs, Rhinelander; as well as nieces, nephews, and cousins. Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by an infant sister; brother, Doug Sutton; sister-in-law, Jeannie Sutton; brother-in-law, Duane Henrichs; and daughter-in-law, Sandy Ebner.

Private family services will be held at the Garden of Eternal Rest at Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Pat's service will be made available for future viewing on her obituary page at www.helke.com.

Memorials may be directed to Grace United Church of Christ, P.O. Box 324, Wausau, WI, 54402-0324 in Pat's name. The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff at Rennes Health and Rehab for their care of mom, especially nurses Michelle and Joelle from Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Helke Funeral Home and Cremation Service
302 Spruce St
Wausau, WI 54401
(715) 842-3993
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Helke Funeral Home and Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved