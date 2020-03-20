|
Patricia J. Groshek
Wausau - Patricia J. Groshek, 88, died Thursday March 19, 2020. Private family graveside services will be held at St. Paul Catholic Cemetery, Mosinee. A complete obituary will be published at a later date to announce the time of a Memorial Mass that will be celebrated at St. Anne Catholic Church. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. At this time, online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020