Patricia Krohn
Rothschild - Patricia F. Krohn 71, Rothschild passed away on August 27, 2019 under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice service at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born to the late Kenneth and Helen (Behringer)Talcott on March 20, 1948 in Wausau, WI. She graduated from Wausau East High School in 1966 and NTC in 1967. She married Michael Krohn on July 2, 1969. Pat was very active and loved anything to do with Antiques. She set up booths at area shows and some store fronts along with going on shopping adventures looking for them. She loved spending time outside, being with her furry animals and being with friends and family.
She is survived by her husband Michael, daughter Michelle Neathery, two grandchildren Brianna and Kylie Baker and one great-grandchild Patrick.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
Services will be held on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Restlawn Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be from 10:00 until time of service at 11:00.
John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting the family at this time. Online condolences maybe expressed at www.HonorOne.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Sept. 1, 2019