Patricia "Pat" Lemmer
Wausau - Patricia A. Lemmer, 70, died Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.
She was born July 1, 1949 in Wausau, daughter of Irene C. (Hack) Karlen, Wausau and the late Norman Karlen.
For many years Pat was a transcriptionist at American Family Insurance and also at North Central Health Care Center, Wausau. Some of her favorite pastimes included shooting pool, playing cards, visiting and playing with her grandchildren, traveling, cooking and reading. Pat truly enjoyed the time she spent with her family, especially her grandchildren. She found the motivation to keep fighting cancer as hard as she could through the time she spent with her grandchildren. They were her whole world.
Survivors include her mother, Irene Karlen, Wausau, her sons, Troy (Kristy) Lemmer, Ringle, Todd Lemmer, Madison and Chris (Heather Gustafson) Lemmer, Wausau, three grandchildren, Kylee Skinner, Taysen Lemmer and Kayla Schultz, three sisters, Carol Venske, Wausau, Diane (Dan) Krebsbach, Appleton and Debbie (Joe) Kasmerchak, Wausau and many nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, August 2, 2019 at The Church of St. Anne, Wausau. The Rev. Tom Lindner will preside. Visitation will be on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services all at the church. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the Lupus Foundation or St. Jude's Cancer Research. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from July 30 to July 31, 2019