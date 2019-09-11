Services
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mark Catholic Church
Rothschild, WI
Memorial Mass
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mark Catholic Church
Rothschild, WI
Patricia M. Dorshak-McGuire


1940 - 2019
Rothschild - Patricia M. Dorshak-McGuire, 78, died Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Aspirus Hospice House, Wausau.

She was born November 3, 1940 in Wausau, daughter of the late John R. and Mary (Szarkowitz) Dorshak.

Patricia graduated in 1959 from Newman Catholic High School. In 1962 she started a glamorous career as a stewardess for American Airlines. In the early years she flew all over the United States and in later years now known as a flight attendant she flew international flights. One of her favorite flights was going to Japan. Her career allowed her to meet all kinds of people including Elvis and Tom Jones. She retired after 40 years in 2002.

Survivors include her siblings, Marcie (Jim) Light, Pam (Lee) Bretl and Jerry (Alice) Dorshak; four nieces and three nephews, two great nieces, one great nephew.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Chester Dorshak.

Memorial Mass will be celebrated 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 13, 2019 at St. Mark Catholic Church, Rothschild. Rev. Allan L. Slowiak will preside. Visitation will be Friday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services all at St. Mark Catholic Church.

The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the staff at Hospice House for their kind, compassionate care given to Patricia.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth St., Wausau, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Sept. 11, 2019
