Rothschild - Patricia "Pat" Mae Gauger, 83, passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019, and joined the love of her life, Jack in Heaven.



She was born December 12, 1935, in the town of Cassel, the eldest of six children, to Edward and Edna "Ewert" Novitzke. On May 22, 1954, she married John "Jack" Gauger in Wausau. He preceded her in death on December 11, 2018.



Pat worked at St. Mary's Hospital for several years until 1953, then at Marathon Battery for several years. Then she raised her family as a stay at home mom. Pat was an Avon representative from 1970 to 1973. Then she worked at Fanny Farmer candies from 1976 to 1984. She loved working at Fanny Farmer. Pat began bowling in 1951 at the age of 16, and continued until 1999. She was very proud of the numerous trophies she won. Due to back problems, she regrettably had to quit bowling.



Pat loved being up at their cabin in Harshaw from May 1st to October 1st. She planted flowers and had statuettes of children and animals among the flowers. She also had chipmunks in the garden and they would run up to you for treats. She enjoyed the company of many friends and relatives that stayed and spent time with her and Jack at the cabin.



Pat enjoyed her trips to Mexico with Jack and their many trips to Las Vegas. Her trips to many many states with her friend, Jean were memorable.



Pat belonged to the Women of the Moose since 1989, and was Senior Regent in 2003 to 2004.



Pat also thinks of her sister, Jan, as special, as Jan was always there for her.



Among her favorite pastimes, she loved to play cribbage and was known to her family and friends as the "Cribbage Queen". She also enjoyed collecting wolves, frogs and porcelain dolls.



Pat's great love for her children was all consuming. She was proud to become a grandmother at age 39 and a great-grandmother at age 59. She was always there for all of them, never judging and always supporting them.



Survivors include three children, Tom (Debbie Weichert) Gauger, Kronenwetter, Julie (Mike) Gauger-Burns, Rothschild and Laura (Dennis) Gauger-Kummerow, Stettin; nine grandchildren, Darren Gauger, Thomas Gauger II, Jolene Fedor, Casey Fedor, Elliot (Teresa) Fedor, Robert Fedor, Jacqulyn Gauger, Brian (Crystal) Bonkoski and Rebecca Bonkoski; ten great-grandchildren; four sisters, Jan (John) Stieber, Nancy Flory, Sharon (Mike) Wahoske and Sue (Tom) Luetschwager; special friends, Corie and Bob Kettner and Jean Gritzmacher; and many nieces and nephews.



Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Joey; her grandson, John Bonkoski; her brother, Edward Novitzke; two nephews, David Wahoske and Steven Novitzke; and her brother-in-law, Neil Flory.



Funeral services will be at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 3400 Stewart Avenue, Wausau. Rev. Julie Goranson will officiate. Visitation will be on Thursday from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.at the funeral home. There will be a meal served Thursday evening following services.



Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. on Friday at Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau.



Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from July 22 to July 23, 2019